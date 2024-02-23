YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y STELLA M, S/Y Olympus, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts and one recently sold listing, including M/Y STELLA M, M/Y Olympus, and more!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y STELLA M

M/Y STELLA M is a 197-foot motor yacht that was built by AMELS Motor Yacht and delivered in 2021. The 60-meter yacht is currently for sale for $83,781,067 in Athens, Greece. STELLA M is the pioneer of the highly coveted Amels 200 Limited Editions series and is built to Lloyd’s classification. The vessel has a steel and aluminum superstructure that was built by Tim Heywood, while its interiors are by Reymond Langton Design.

STELLA M can accommodate up to 14 guests in six different suites, while accommodating up to 14 crewmembers as well. Powered by twin 1,851hp MTU diesel engines and paired with two Scania diesel generators, she can reach a top speed of 15 knots, cruise at 13.5 knots, and cover a transatlantic distance of 4,500 nautical miles. Some of the yacht’s amenities include an elevator, a fully stocked gym, a dedicated massage room, and a vast jacuzzi. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y STELLA M!

M/Y Olympus

M/Y Olympus is a 180-foot motor yacht that is currently for sale for $28,500,000 in Albany, New York, United States. The vessel was built by FEADSHIP and delivered in 1996. Regular repairs and upgrades have been made to Olympus every fall and spring since 2000. Up to 16 guests can fit in eight cabins on Olympus. The vessel has its own private lounge, office, fitness room, dining, and living areas. London’s Winch Design crafted the yacht’s interiors, using soft, natural wood tones punctuated by gold accents, alongside plush cream, and beige furnishings.

Olympus’ amenities include a guest elevator, a central staircase link to the bridge deck, a jacuzzi, and a sun deck. Olympus can reach a max speed of 17.5 knots while maintaining a cruising speed of 11.5 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y Olympus!

M/Y EUPHORIA II

EUPHORIA II is a 162-foot motor yacht that was built by MAYRA YACHTS and delivered in 2016. The 50-meter vessel is currently for sale for $21,080,397 in Cannes, France. Ken Freivokh, one of the renowned superyacht designers of this era, is credited for the vessel’s design. EUPHORIA II can reach a max speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. The yacht has five cabins on board and has endorsement as a commercial yacht from the esteemed RINA classification society. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y EUPHORIA II!

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y Kentucky Belle

Kentucky Belle is a 94-foot motor yacht that was built by HORIZON and delivered in 2005. The recently sold vessel was refit in 2021 and boasts a 144GT. It has three staterooms on board and can reach a max speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y Kentucky Belle!

Prices are subject to change.

Read the previous Fleet Friday here!

Tagged fleet, fleet friday, yatco fleet friday

Topics: