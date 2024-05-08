Nominate Yacht Crew for ACREW’s Crew Awards 2024

Nominate your pick of deserving yacht crew to be honored at the prestigious ACREW Superyacht Crew Awards this year.

Outstanding achievements, excellence, and dedication of yacht crew will be celebrated at ACREW’s Superyacht Crew Awards on November 16, 2024, but nominations are open now. Yacht crew can nominate fellow crewmembers in 15 different categories.

The ceremony’s theme is “Crystal Gala,” and will be held in Amsterdam. A judging panel consisting of former and current senior superyacht captains, crew, and industry professionals will assess the nominees to ensure that excellence is duly acknowledged, according to ACREW.

Some of the categories include The Best Captain Award, with different captain awards based on GT, The Best First Office Crew Award, The Best Chef Award, and more. Each award has its own judging criteria, with awards in leadership positions taking note of how well nominees help coach their crew while maintaining good chemistry.

The full list of categories include:

The Best Captain Master Unlimited

The Best Captain Master 3000GT

The Best Captain Master 500GT

The Best First Officer Crew

The Best Engineer and ETO Crew

The Best Chief Stew/Purser

The Best Social Influencer

The Environmental and Sustainability

The Best Chef

Best Lead Deckhand/Bosun

Best Deckhand

Health and Wellness

The Best Stew

Lifetime Achievement

Best Superyacht

Nominations are set to close on June 30, with nominees being announced on July 26. The judging phase will occur from August to October, with the judging panel being announced before then. Nominate your fellow crewmembers here!

Topics: