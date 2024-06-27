Acquera Partners with Blue International Talent to Offer Exclusive Events

Yacht agent Acquera has partnered with Blue International Talent, a private events and entertainment producer, to offer exclusive music and entertainment services to the superyacht industry.

Acquera is headquartered in Venice, Italy, with offices in 17 European countries. It recently launched AcqueraPro, a new digital platform that simplifies vessel operations and increases efficiency and transparency. It combines relevant information in one app to make cruising easier for captains, from berth bookings and budgeting to handling arrival and departure formalities. The app also allows captains to book entertainment for guests along their itinerary.

This new partnership offers superyacht owners and guests unparalleled access to top global artists, state-of-the-art technology, and unique venues. In addition, they can also enjoy exclusive virtual experiences with performers and personalities from the comfort, safety, and privacy of their yacht.

“At a time when we look to widen our ‘experiential offerings’ via the latest technologies at Blue International Talent, a partnership with the team at Acquera not only made sense but gives our collective clients the assurance of ultimate delivery of truly exceptional events and experiences wherever they may be,” said Dan Pamment, cofounder at Blue International.

“Our job goes beyond meeting our clients’ needs; we continuously seek the best partners to deliver unique onboard experiences,” said Stefano Tositti, CEO of Acquera. “This is why we are particularly happy to start collaborating with Blue International, offering exclusivity in the yachting market and providing our clients and their guests with unforgettable real-life or digital music and VIP entertainment experiences. We aim to make every moment on the yacht exceptional.”

Check out Triton’s latest issue.

Related Posts Azimut Yachts exclusive dealer for H Marine International Azimut Yachts signed a partnership as exclusive dealer for H Marine International as Azimut Yachts Indonesia. H Marine International is a new company of ten…

Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show events Oct. 29, Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.YachtInfo Industry Seminars, Captains Briefing and Cocktail Partyat Bahia Mar, ballroomSessions cover topics including changes to STCW, what to do…

Ft. Lauderdale International Boat show events Oct. 25 Yacht Chandlers 5th annual Customer Appreciation party, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Fla. The theme is The White Party. Invitation only…

Topics: