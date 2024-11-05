Capt. Kelly Gordon Launches Yachtie Minds Matter Nonprofit

Capt. Kelly Gordon launched Yachtie Minds Matter, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing mental health therapy funding and resources for yachting industry professionals, on Oct. 31.

After she struggled with mental health, Gordon’s passion for advocacy continued to grow with her yachting experiences. She is committed to addressing the mental health crisis in the yachting industry.

“Mental health is an issue that affects everyone, but in the yachting industry, crewmembers often face added pressures and limited access to the care they need,” Gordon said. “I was at my lowest point in life when I went to therapy, and now I can say I am my happiest ever after putting in the work. I have launched this non-profit to provide the same opportunity for therapy for those who need it, and by doing so, I hope it creates a healthier, more supportive industry for everyone!”

Gordon has witnessed the unique challenges yacht crew endure — from isolation and long hours at sea to high-pressure environments and issues like substance abuse, sexual harassment, discrimination, and bullying. Yachtie Minds Matter™ is dedicated to ensuring that no crewmember faces these struggles alone, providing direct funding for therapy and mental health support.

Yachtie Minds Matter offers key initiatives to support yacht crew mental health, including financial aid for therapy, access to resources like Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) certification, and educational campaigns to reduce stigma and encourage open discussions. By collaborating with yacht owners, management companies, and crew organizations, they aim to prioritize mental health throughout the industry.

Gordon also recently conducted a mental health survey, which showed that 46% of those who responded said their mental health has declined since they joined the yachting industry, with 67% claiming that the industry’s effect on their mental health has led them to consider finding jobs outside the yachting industry. Just 34% of survey respondents said their vessel or workplace provided mental health policies or practices. Many also hesitate to seek help due to financial constraints or stigma.

“Yachtie Minds Matter!” Gordon said. “I won’t stop until all seafarers receive the basic rights they deserve: a mentally and physically safe space to thrive.”

Related Posts Capt. Kelly Gordon Discusses Mental Health Capt. Kelly Gordon recently spoke at the U.S. Embassy in London in February about crew mental health, both what she has witnessed and her personal…

Capt Percival dies Capt. John Percival, founder of UK-based JPMA/Hoylake Sailing School Ltd., died in March after a battle with prostate cancer. He was 68. Familiar to students…

Yachtie starts moorage company Seattle-based Moorage Market has launched a boater-to-boater and marina-to-boater online marketplace where boaters can rent private boat docks, dry storage, mooring buoys, and marina slips…

Topics: