Captain Sandy Yawn Partners with Salty Jobs

Capt. Sandy Yawn announced a partnership with Salty Jobs to provide resources to aspiring maritime professionals.

Captain Sandy’s Charities, led by yacht captain and television personality, Capt. Sandy Yawn, announced a partnership with Salty Jobs, an initiative of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF). The collaboration looks to spotlight the marine industry’s role in Florida’s community and provide resources for aspiring marine professionals.

“Partnering with Captain Sandy’s Charities is an exciting step forward for Salty Jobs,” said Anthony Santiago, the host of Salty Jobs. “With Sandy’s audience, we can further spread the word on all the opportunities within the marine industry in South Florida, helping to educate the future workforce.”

Salty Jobs is an award-winning video series that raises awareness of career paths within the marine industry by highlighting two marine jobs in each of their episodes. Their episodes offer insights into the educational requirements, wages, daily responsibilities, and more. Through the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show and advocacy efforts like Salty Jobs, MIASF looks to promote and advocate for the marine industry.

“These videos will not only raise awareness about available opportunities but also inspire the next generation of marine professionals to explore the industry’s many rewarding careers,” said Lori Wheeler, vice president of MIASF. “Programs like the Yacht Service Technician Apprenticeship Program provide hands-on experience and essential skills for a successful future in marine services.”

Captain Sandy’s Charities will sponsor the upcoming season of Salty Jobs. Through Captain Sandy’s Charities, Yawn aims to empower individuals and communities through education, mentorship, and support. Her organization has provided scholarships and training programs for those interested in a career in the marine industry.

“Partnering with Salty Jobs aligns with our commitment to empowering individuals in the marine industry,” Yawn said. “I am deeply invested in the power of education, and together, we have the opportunity to build a stronger future for the industry.”

