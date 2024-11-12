Suntex Marinas Acquires Discovery Bay Marina

Suntex Marinas has acquired Discovery Bay Marina in California.

Discovery Bay Marina, a full-service marina in California’s San Joaquin Delta, offers 266 slips for vessels from 20 to 100 feet. Each slip provides water and electricity, and the Suntex marina features concrete docks, haul and launch services, bathrooms, showers, laundry, an onsite restaurant, a fuel dock, a boat brokerage, a boat club, rentals, shopping, and marine services.

The marina also offers 450 dry stack slips for boats up to 23 feet, and trailer storage is also available.

“Discovery Bay is a stunning area with a lively community, and the marina is ideally situated to serve both visitors and residents,” said Michael Warntjes, senior vice president of operations at Suntex Marinas. “The Delta seamlessly connects the Sierra Nevada foothills with the San Francisco Bay, offering endless opportunities for fishing, water sports, and boating adventures. With its unique suburban layout and relaxed coastal vibe, Discovery Bay is a special place. We believe that by bringing the distinctive Suntex experience to this well-established marina, we will not only enhance the lives of those who call Discovery Bay home but also attract new visitors eager to explore the San Joaquin Delta.”

