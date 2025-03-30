Ethical Yacht Wear Launches 2025 Campaign

Ethical Yacht Wear announced the launch of its 2025 campaign to combat single-use plastics, aiming to tackle the issue in the superyacht industry. With single-use plastic water bottles at its aim, the campaign encourages yacht owners, crewmembers, and the broader yachting community to reduce plastic waste and embrace eco-friendly alternatives.

Ethical Yacht Wear’s campaign continues to follow its founding mission: to offer sustainable ocean-friendly solutions for yacht crew. Their uniforms, made from 100% organic or recycled materials, reflects their ongoing commitment to ocean conservation and industry-wide change. Now, the crew clothing brand is tackling water bottles and will provide custom eco-friendly water bottles for crew to every new client order place during the year at no additional cost. Long-term and existing clients who mention the campaign will receive complimentary custom water bottles as well.

The company also introduced an expanded referral program, with both referring and new clients receiving custom sustainable water bottles with every successful referral. The reusable bottles can be customized with logos or designs, making them ideal for crew on different yachts.

“We are excited to launch this campaign and encourage the entire yachting community to jump onboard and take part in making a meaningful impact,” said Lauren Wardley, founder of Ethical Yacht Wear. “I founded the company on the belief that the superyacht industry can do better, and this campaign reflects my initial vision. We aim not only to reduce the single-use plastics onboard but demonstrate that simple, sustainable changes onboard can create a ripple effect, leading to a better industry and healthier oceans.”

Related Posts Marcali Yacht launches security division Marcali Yacht brokerage and consulting announced the formation a yacht security division with a team with more than 29 years of safety and security skills.“Confidentiality…

Sunseeker launches largest yacht Sunseeker launched its largest yacht, a tri-deck 155 in Poole, UK. Commissioned by Formula 1’s Eddie Jordan, the first 155 Yacht underwent sea trials earlier…

Yacht Crazy Me launches Heesen Yachts has launched M/Y Crazy Me, a 50m all-aluminium, semi-displacement motor yacht. The lines of the custom yacht, designed by Gary Grant, create a…

Topics: