Reel it in for the Reefs Calls South Florida Divers to Help Clean Reefs

Reel it in for the Reefs, an annual community-wide reef cleanup, is asking the scuba diving community to come together to protect Florida’s marine resources by removing debris from reefs from Stuart to Miami on Friday, April 25. The event is sponsored by the National Save the Sea Turtle Foundation.

Participants won’t need to pay for a dive charter fee and will receive a long-sleeve event T-shirt, collection bags, line-cutting tools, and bottles for hooks, while supplies last. Certified divers are welcome to bring their own collection gear and must bring their own gloves. All debris will be brought to a central location to be sorted, weighed, and documented. After the collection, participants can enjoy an after-party celebration that includes food, drinks, a raffle, and live music. Learn more about the cause by scanning the QR code.

