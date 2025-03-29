Reel it in for the Reefs Calls South Florida Divers to Help Clean Reefs

Mar 29, 2025 by Kevin Maher

Reel it in for the Reefs, an annual community-wide reef cleanup, is asking the scuba diving community to come together to protect Florida’s marine resources by removing debris from reefs from Stuart to Miami on Friday, April 25. The event is sponsored by the National Save the Sea Turtle Foundation.

Participants won’t need to pay for a dive charter fee and will receive a long-sleeve event T-shirt, collection bags, line-cutting tools, and bottles for hooks, while supplies last. Certified divers are welcome to bring their own collection gear and must bring their own gloves. All debris will be brought to a central location to be sorted, weighed, and documented. After the collection, participants can enjoy an after-party celebration that includes food, drinks, a raffle, and live music. Learn more about the cause by scanning the QR code.

Reel it in for the Reefs
Reel it in for the Reefs

Related Posts

  • Healthy reefs are noisy

    New research from the universities of Essex and Exeter indicates that scientists can determine the health of a coral reef by its sound. Healthy coral…

  • EPA to protect coral reefs

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has begun an inter-agency effort to protect coral reefs off the shores of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.…

  • Study: coral reefs adapt

    Coral reefs may be able to adapt to moderate climate warming, improving their chance of surviving through the end of this century, if there are…

Topics:
, ,

About Kevin Maher

Kevin Maher is Triton's editor-in-chief.

View all posts by Kevin Maher →