M/Y Illusion V’s Crew Help Rescue a Shipwrecked Local in the Bahamas

In a remarkable display of compassion and teamwork, the local boating community and M/Y Illusion V’s crew recently rallied to rescue Kevin Buzzard, who found himself stranded on the remote Conception Island in the Bahamas. Following this traumatic incident, Kevin’s family has expressed their gratitude to all those who played a role in bringing him safely home.



The incident began when Kevin, a 44-year-old fisherman from Acklins, Bahamas, was delivering a 26-foot center console boat from Nassau to Acklins Island, a journey covering approximately 240 nautical miles. While navigating the waters off the southern coast of Conception Island, Kevin ran out of fuel, leaving him adrift and heading toward the rocky reef surrounding the island. On Friday, Feb. 14, Kevin’s vessel wrecked, forcing him to abandon ship and swim to the safety of dry land. Stranded without food, water, or any means of communication on an uninhabited island, his situation became increasingly dire.



Four days later, M/Y Illusion V dropped anchor off Conception Island in the early morning. While the crew explored the island by tender, a group of recreational sailors approached them with the alarming news of Kevin’s predicament and requested assistance. Without hesitation, the crew aboard Illusion V set out for Kevin’s last known position, with essential supplies of food and water. Upon arrival, they quickly assessed Kevin’s condition and recognized the urgency of the situation. He was severely sunburned, dehydrated, covered in sand, and in shock, not knowing where he was. You could not only see but feel his desperation.

After gathering critical information from him, the crew organized a rescue boat to ensure his safe return home early the next morning. The Illusion V crew made contact with Kevin’s wife, Diane, sending her a video letting her know that he was alive and had food and water. Unfortunately, Bahamas Search and Rescue didn’t have any boats available, but with a lot of back and forth communication between Diane and the Illusion V crew, a local rescue boat from Acklins was finally arranged to come to Kevin’s aid.



This incident serves as a moving reminder of the strength and solidarity within the local boating community. In times of need, fellow sailors often extend a helping hand, embodying the camaraderie that defines life on the water.





As his family shares their gratitude, it is clear that the bonds formed through this experience will extend well beyond the waters of Conception Island. The kindness and support of the local community not only brought Kevin back to his loved ones but also forged new connections that exemplify unity in crisis.

Kevin’s wife, along with his family, expressed heartfelt appreciation, stating, “Bless you all for your efforts in bringing Kevin home safely to us. We don’t know you, but thank God for good people like you in the world. You are all part of our family now.” The crew of Illusion V remains in contact with Kevin and his family, grateful that he has returned to those who love him.

Chief Officer Wesley Walton has been in yachting for 12 years. He holds a Master 3000gt license with vast experience on high profile charter boats.

Related Posts Crew Eye in the Bahamas Lead Deckhand Zander Schietelat of M/Y Grey Matters tests the waters in Compass Cay, Compass Cay Marina, Exuma, the Bahamas.

Crew Eye: Bahamas bound On a quick break before heading back to onboard duties, crew mates on M/Y Lady J, a 142-foot (43m) Palmer Johnson, took a moment to…

Crew Eye Crew Eye features photos with details on the scene and the photographer. Send us images of yachting as you see it, in all its beauty…

Topics: