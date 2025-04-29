Svalbard Tightens Eco Regulations

On Jan. 1, 2025, several changes to Svalbard’s environmental regulations were enacted.

A significant change requires permits for all camping activities. Individual travelers and locals must also apply if they intend to camp in the same location for more than a week. Additionally, camps needing permits must be equipped with polar bear alert systems and security measures.

Drone restrictions have also increased. From April 1 to Aug. 31, drone flights must remain at least 500 meters from bird cliffs, and a general drone ban is in effect in protected areas.

New boat traffic regulations establish speed limits and minimum distances. Vessels must maintain a distance of at least 150 meters from walrus sites and reduce their speed to five knots within 300 meters. From April 1 to Aug. 31, a similar speed limit is enforced near bird cliffs. In national parks, boats are now restricted to a maximum of 200 passengers.

In selected fjords, motorized traffic on sea ice after March 1 has been banned for snowmobile users, with different rules for residents and visitors.

The updated polar bear protection measures strengthen the requirement to avoid disturbing, attracting, or pursuing bears. New distance regulations specify maintaining a minimum distance of 300 meters from bears, which increases to 500 meters from March 1 to June 30. Anyone encountering a bear at close range must retreat, except in populated areas or designated research stations and camps.

A new landing regulation affects tourist activities in protected areas, limiting landings to designated locations and mandating that an experienced guide accompany groups. These rules do not apply to residents, researchers, or individual travelers unless engaged in a tourist activity.

Related Posts Nicaragua canal gets eco OK On Nov. 5, the government of Nicaragua issued an environmental permit to Chinese conglomerate HKND for the construction of its proposed trans-Nicaraguan canal. The approval…

Monaco Bringing in the Eco-Friendly Experts The Monaco Yacht Show's Sustainability Hub will feature some of the best and newest technologies in eco-friendly yachting. Monaco Yacht Show organizers pride themselves on…

French Anchoring Regulations Modified If you’re in the Mediterranean for the summer season, pay attention to some new modifications within the French anchoring regulations and zones.

Topics: