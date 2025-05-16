America’s Cup Announces 2027 Host Location

The Government of Italy, in conjunction with Team New Zealand and the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron announced that the 38th edition of the America’s Cup will be held in the city of Naples, Italy, in the spring and summer of 2027. Having the competition in Italy is a first for the Louis Vuitton Cup and Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Match, with the sailing now taking place under the shadow of Mount Vesuvius.

“The choice of Italy, and Naples in particular, as venue of the 38th edition of the America’s Cup represents a tremendous opportunity for the entire country to enhance the value of its territory, to boost tourism, and to promote sports,” said Andrea Abodi, minister for sport and youth for Italy. “Our commitment will be also to promote initiatives, projects and measures for sea education and economy.”

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, current holder and Trustee of the America’s Cup, are equally as excited to be going to Naples for their next appearance.

“Italy has long been one of Team New Zealand’s fiercest and most passionate rivals in the America’s Cup, and we are thrilled to see Naples, Italy named as the Host Venue for the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup Match,” said Commodore David Blakey of the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron. “Bringing the Cup back to Europe—into the heart of one of the world’s most vibrant sailing communities—not only honours the rich history of the event but also creates an incredible opportunity to showcase New Zealand sailing and innovation on a global stage.”

More announcements regarding the planning of the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup will be announced in due course, according to the America’s Cup.

