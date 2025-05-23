Coast Guard Proposes Removing Hundreds of Buoys from Northern Atlantic Coast

The Coast Guard First District Commander is seeking public input on an initiative to remove hundreds of navigational buoys, or Aids to Navigation (AtoNs), from the Northern Atlantic Coast. This initiative is to modernize and right size the buoy constellation for long-term reliability and serviceability due to the current designs mostly predating e Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), Electronic Navigation Charts (ENC), and Electronic Charting Systems (ECS), according to a proposal from the Coast Guard.

“This effort, which includes buoy discontinuation, will result in the most sustainable navigation risk reduction to support and complement modern mariners, today’s much larger ships, ECS system availability and requirements, and powerful smartphone navigation subscription apps affordably accessible to virtually all waterway users,” the proposal stated.

According to the proposal, the changes are intended to:

Support the navigational needs of the 21st century prudent mariner, vice those of the mid20th century (pre-GPS, AIS, e-charts, mobile device apps, improved radar, etc.),

Deliver effective, economical service – manage vessel transit risk to acceptable levels at acceptable cost,

Best maintain the most critical risk reducing buoys for the long-term, and

Provide resilience against AtoN discrepancies, GNSS disruptions/ECS failures.

The Boat Owners Association of The United States is concerned that some of the buoys selected to be removed could negatively affect navigation safety and urges recreational boaters to speak up on the issue.

“Because local AtoNs are primarily the concern of local boaters, it’s important they have their voice heard,” said David Kennedy, BoatUS manager of government affairs. “The Coast Guard is actively soliciting this local knowledge and requests that all comments include the size and type of vessel, how a particular buoy is used, and when you start looking for it in order to best process feedback.”

Buoys subject to change can be viewed through the Coast Guard’s Local Notice to Mariners interactive map on their navigation center, located here. Click the “layers” icon on the upper right side of the map, select “Proposed Notice of Change” layer, and then zoom in and click on the different buoys to see an information box with details of proposed changes.

Feedback to the Coast Guard must be submitted prior to June 13, 2025, with comments being able to be submitted by email to [email protected].

