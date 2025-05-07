Evac Group Launches New Sustainable Waste Management Solution for Superyachts

Evac Group, a leader in sustainability technologies and solutions, launched Dehydro, an innovative onboard waste management system designed for superyachts. Using dehydration technology, Dehydro transforms wet waste into a sterile, dry powder — reducing approximately 80% of wet waste volume.

Dehydro aims to help eliminate the need for additional treatment and simplify offloading on vessels that produce between 50 and 1,000 kilograms of wet waste per day. The solution also looks to help superyachts meet evolving environmental standards, including compliance with MARPOL Annex IV and Annex V regulations.

“Direct discharge of untreated waste poses a serious threat to aquatic life by depleting oxygen levels. Most onboard waste treatment systems require high volumes to be cost-effective, leaving superyachts without viable options,” said Björn Ullbro, CEO of Evac Group. “With increasing regulatory pressures, owners are calling for more innovative and sustainable solutions to the challenge of onboard waste treatment and storage.”

Dehydro also reduces emissions associated with transporting offloaded waste by up to 85% compared to landfilling, while extending equipment life with high-quality reject water requiring little treatment. Evac’s waste management systems are installed on more than 20,000 vessels worldwide.

Related Posts Vanuatu starts yacht group Leaders in the yachting industry in Vanuatu created this summer the Vanuatu Yacht & Superyacht Association (VYSA). Its goal is to promote the island nation…

Denison Superyachts adds La Pellegrina Denison Superyachts has added to its central agency listings for sale the 164-foot Couach M/Y La Pellegrina listed for 21 million euros In related news,…

Yacht Management hosts open house Yacht Management hosted an open house last night (Nov.20) at its marina and shipyard for dozens of its customers, tenant companies and guests. PHOTOS/LUCY REED

Topics: