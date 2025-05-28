Hill Robinson Launches Crew Helpline with ISWAN

The International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN) announced an industry-first partnership to provide crewmembers on Hill Robinson-managed vessels with a 24-hour, confidential emotional support service. Hill Robinson, a yacht management company with offices in key yachting hubs around the world, became the first superyacht management company to partner with ISWAN for this helpline.

“We are incredibly proud to be the first in the yachting industry to partner with ISWAN and provide this kind of 24/7 freely available support to crew. Life on board can be extremely rewarding, but it also comes with unique pressures that no one should feel they have to face alone,” said Paul Cook, chief operating officer at Hill Robinson. “The mental and emotional wellbeing of crew is just as important as their physical safety, and this initiative reflects our ongoing mission to create a supportive, respectful environment on every yacht. We believe that by prioritizing the human element, we create stronger, safer, and more successful teams.”

Hill Robinson has commissioned ISWAN to operate the independent, confidential, multilingual emotional support service so that all crew working on Hill Robinson-managed yachts have a safe space to discuss any problems they are facing. Any crew can speak to the service, regardless of their rank. ISWAN’s helpline officers understand the specific challenges that come with working as a crewmember and are trained in listening and providing support.

Hill Robinson will also receive anonymized reports from ISWAN to provide insight into the challenges crew on their managed vessels are facing so that they can respond with targeted, preventative measures. Hill Robinson joins more than 15 other maritime companies who have recognized the value of providing direct welfare to support their crew, easing pressure place on ISWAN’s SeafarerHelp and YachtCrewHelp helplines in the process.

Companies and organizations interested in setting up a dedicated emotional support service for their crew with ISWAN can find out more and get in touch at www.iswan.org.uk/services. Those in the yachting industry who are interested in supporting ISWAN’s Welfare of Yacht Crew Project should contact Welfare of Yacht Crew Project Manager Laura Beard.

Photo by Hill Robinson.

