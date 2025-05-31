“Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” Helps Introduce Fishing to Women and Families

The Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing Foundation (LLGF) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to introducing women and families to fishing while promoting conservation and responsible angling. LLGF offers hands-on training, immersive seminars, and fishing trips across Florida and internationally while being dubbed the “No-Yelling School of Fishing.”

“This is a fantastic opportunity for women to build their fishing skills while enjoying time on the water,” Betty Bauman said.

Founded in 1997 by Bauman, the organization has educated more than 9,000 graduates and is the largest organization in the world whose objective is to introduce women to fishing. LLGF is not slowing down, with upcoming events in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, from June 4–9, their Keys Saltwater Weekend Seminar and Fishing in Islamorada, Florida, from Oct. 17–19, and their St. Augustine Surf Fishing Academy at the Guy Harvey Resort from Nov. 22–23.

“We get letters from our participants who thank us for changing their lives,” Bauman said. “That’s enough reward to keep us going.”

