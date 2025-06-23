Charter Itinerary Aims to Elevate Guest Experience

Charter Itinerary (CI), a B2B software company that focuses on creating unforgettable charter experiences, announced the expansion of its platform to now include more than 250 bespoke experiences into the charter process. CI now offers brokers the ability to present and book adventures for their clients.

“Today’s UHNW charter clients want more than luxury; they seek unique, immersive experiences that create lasting memories. The yacht is no longer just a vessel but a gateway to exploration, whether cultural, adventurous, or wellness focused,” said Boris De Bel, CI’s co-founder and CEO. “Clients expect highly personalized, seamless journeys that extend beyond traditional itineraries.”

Adventures like exploring Greenland’s ice tunnels by helicopter to racing against professional F1 drives or dining with Andrea Bocelli are just some of the experiences CI now offers offboard. Onboard experiences like mystery parties, Cirque du Soleil-style performances, or wellness retreats have also been prioritized. The platform also includes multi day addons that extend before or after charter holidays for guests.

“In 2025, we will expand our portfolio of luxury experiences, strengthen partnerships with leading providers, and introduce AI-driven personalization to deliver smarter, more tailored recommendations based on client preferences,” said Candice Christiansen, CI’s co-founder. “By continuously refining the platform and enhancing broker support, CI aims to remain the go-to solution for experience-driven yacht charters, offering clients limitless possibilities with minimal effort.”

