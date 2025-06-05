How Sportfishing Crew Are Fishin’ With a Mission

“This is yachting 101, fishing 101, and giving 101, in this nice circle of food and community between the States and the Bahamas,” said Capt. Danny Cole.

Cole is talking about Fishin’ With a Mission, an outreach program that brings food and necessities to communities in the Bahamas while fishing to fill the needs of Craig’s Pantry in Plantation, Florida. Craig Lamm founded Craig’s Pantry more than a decade ago after looking for a way to create a more meaningful life. Lamm’s local food pantry now provides food and basic necessities to the Jewish residents in Broward County, Florida.

Lamm is also known as the “Burger King,” due to his fleet of Burger yachts. Lamm’s love for giving spread to his love for fishing and yachts, and culminated with Fishin’ with a Mission.

“We joke around and call it the Christian and Jewish alliance between us, because we’re a boat of faith, and here’s a Jewish man delivering Easter down to a bunch of Baptists in the islands,” Cole said.

Cole now helps spearhead the initiative, delivering food to Bahamian communities and bringing supplies to schools on the islands.

“He’s got a 118 [foot] Burger that we fill with different supplies and we’re [creating] a library in Andros at the comprehensive primary and middle school,” Cole said. “It’s kind of an island style of finding out about needs and we just go into the communities there.”

Cole, Lamm, and the crew on board fill every available space on the yacht with supplies like books, printers, and headphones for schools and food, medicine, and other goods for Bahamian communities in need.

“During COVID, we were able to deliver a massive amount of ginger to Chub Cay, who were all sick with the flu, and they were able to make an island medicine out of it and help everybody out,” Cole said.

While Fishin’ With a Mission has countless success stories, the team has a goal to supply four island schools with sports equipment and school supplies this year.

“Last year, visiting all the schools, I saw a pathetic amount of sports equipment and kids that needed to run, jump, and get the wiggles out before they got back in the classroom,” Cole said. “Especially with the Bahamas’ history of athletes, we just want to encourage athletics.”

Although their focus is on completing their goal, Fishin’ With a Mission has no yearly giving limit, and Cole attributes that to Lamm.

“His favorite number is more, whether it’s fishing or giving, it’s just more,” Cole said.

While Fishin’ With a Mission’s primary aim is to give and help those in need, the initiative has also helped Cole and his crew on board.

“It’s great being a unique program that has a purpose. Most of us have done the charter world, but when the crew are able to meet people in the community, it helps morale, it gives the boat a purpose,” Cole said.

Capt. Danny Cole and Craig Lamm are looking for your help with donations to help Craig’s Pantry and Fishin’ With a Mission. Click here for information on how to donate.

