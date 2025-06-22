New Radar Looks to Transform Ocean Safety

Navtech Radar announced the release of its new 77GHz FMCW maritime radar, the MAS10, designed specifically for the marine industry. Delivering centimeter-level precision and reliability in dense fog, heavy rain, all kinds of light levels, and high-traffic waterways, Navtech Radar says it’s the first of its kind. The new radar offers high-definition, short-range detection (one kilometer) while able to integrate into existing and emerging autonomous systems.

“Uncrewed vessels are set to revolutionize maritime operations across numerous applications and markets, from energy to border control,” said Rachael O’Connor, Navtech Radar’s marine business development manager. “However, they face a critical gap in sensor technology for situational awareness in congested waterways.”

Navtech Radar has more than 6,000 radars deployed in mission-critical environments worldwide and hopes this addition will be the next evolution in marine situational awareness.

