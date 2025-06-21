PredictWind Launches World-First Extreme Weather Alerts

PredictWind, a leading provider of marine weather forecasting solutions, unveiled its new Extreme Weather Alerts. The advanced weather modeling technology’s new feature is designed to provide mariners with timely warnings about severe weather conditions sourced from the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS).

“These real-time alerts represent a significant leap forward in maritime safety,” said Jon Bilger, PredictWind’s founder. “By harnessing the power of AI, we’re transforming complex weather data into actionable intelligence, equipping sailors with the data they need to navigate safely and take action before dangerous conditions strike.”

PredictWind realized many mariners were finding it difficult to quickly identify immediate threats in lengthy GMDSS text reports, despite the vital information about weather conditions like storms, gales, and tropical cyclones. Extreme Weather Warnings automates the process of sifting through the information, saving mariners precious time in these intense situations.

PredictWind uses AI algorithms to analyze GMDSS text forecasts, pinpointing critical information about extreme weather. The alerts are then delivered as instant mobile notifications for any of PredictWind’s website and app users’ saved locations. Users can look at interactive maps and alert icons to identify extreme weather near them and detailed forecast information.

“We recognized the need for a system that could proactively warn sailors about imminent dangers,” Bilger said. “This technology directly addresses the challenges sailors face in interpreting dense weather information that can often be tricky to spot.”

