Third Crewmember Requests to Join Lawsuit Against Former M/Y Loon Captain

Austin Scaccianoce requested to join Stews Natalia Niznik and Klara Holubova in their lawsuit against Capt. Paul Reid Clarke in response to injuries Scaccianoce suffered when M/Y Loon’s tender struck rocks ashore in Saint Barthélemy on Dec. 21, 2024. Scaccianoce was hired on or about Oct. 22, 2024, to serve as Loon’s videographer on board and was a coworker of Niznik and Holubova, according to a complaint Triton obtained. Scaccianoce, Niznik, and Holubova are represented by Moore & Company of Coral Gables, Florida.

M/Y Loon’s tender, Reel Wild, collided with rocks after a celebratory luncheon on the northern coast of Saint Barthélemy on Dec. 21, 2024. Clarke was operating Reel Wild during this trip, reportedly abandoning the vessel’s helm and leaving the tender to cruise at a speed of between 48 to 51 miles per hour in total darkness before it collided with the coast of Saint Barthélemy, according to the complaint.

Scaccianoce was on board Reel Wild during the collision, located towards the back starboard side of the vessel, according to the complaint. The force of the collision threw Scaccianoce into the tender’s interior of the tender, resulting in injuries to his hips. The complaint states that Scaccianoce suffered further injuries after he went to rescue Niznik, who had been thrown overboard, injuring both of his legs and feet, including fracturing his left foot.

Scaccianoce received initial care at a local hospital in Saint Barthélemy but was then flown to Utah where he began treatment for his injuries. The complaint states that Scaccianoce experienced substantial mental and psychological trauma in addition to his physical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

“Defendant Clarke negligently operated Reel Wild by abandoning the helm while the vessel was moving forward at a high rate of speed and thus allowed Reel Wild to collide with the rocks,” the complaint stated. “Defendant Clarke’s negligence was the actual cause of Intervening Plaintiff Scaccianoce injuries because had it not been for Defendant’s abandonment of the helm and general negligent operation of Reel Wild, the vessel would not have collided with the rocks and Intervening Plaintiff Scaccianoce would not have been injured.”

Scaccianoce requested to join the lawsuit against Clarke, with the complaint stating that he, “should be allowed to intervene in the underlying action as he has claim or defense that shares with the main action a common question of law or fact.” The complaint also states that he will lose his opportunity of recovery for his injuries if he is not permitted to intervene and the trial proceeds without him. If Scaccianoce is allowed into the suit, all three crewmembers will be demanding a trial by jury against Clarke and request that the court award them all appropriate damages for their injuries caused by Clarke, including all applicable attorney’s fees and costs incurred by bringing this action and any other remedy and relief the court deems just.

Clarke was the captain of the 67-meter Icon Yachts M/Y Loon. The yacht is available for private charter and was well-known for its online presence across platforms like YouTube and Instagram — reaching more than 200,000 subscribers. Loon’s accounts were wiped after the collision, with videos deleted or archived on YouTube, its Patreon deleted, and its Instagram page unable to be found.

Images by Le Journal de Saint-Barth.

Topics: