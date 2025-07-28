How Captain Sandy is Shaping the Future of Yachting

Captain Sandy Yawn can’t go a day without hearing the same question from “Below Deck Mediterranean” fans: How do you actually get into yachting?

What often appears glamorous on Bravo — jet-setting and luxury yachts — has sparked a surge of interest in a once-hidden industry, thanks in large part to the series that introduced global audiences to the real-life grit behind the glitz.

Since the show’s debut, career interest in yachting has skyrocketed. From 2017 to 2019, crew job requests jumped 18%, followed by a staggering 45% spike in 2021 over the previous year, according to the 2021 Annual YPI Crew Report.

Recognizing the need for access and guidance, Capt. Sandy, alongside Lobbyist Susan Goldstein, launched a mission-driven initiative with the help of Young Minds Inspired, provider of free educational outreach programs, to demystify the maritime world and open the door to the vast — and often overlooked — career opportunities it holds.

“It’s already seen great success,” Yawn said. “What many people don’t realize is that the maritime industry isn’t just about going to sea — there are incredible land-based careers, too. A lot of Americans aren’t eager to travel far from home, which is why you don’t see many on ‘Below Deck.’ It’s not a casting issue — it’s a cultural one.”

We weren’t raised to think of travel or the marine industry as career options, and that’s what I’m working to change. There are welders, electricians, carpenters, and marine technicians who can earn up to 20% more working in a shipyard than in traditional land-based jobs. Our curriculum teaches geography, STEM, and career awareness in an interactive way — and we’re just getting started.”

Lori Wheeler, vice president of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida, says the need to fill positions will become increasingly important as demand continues to grow.

“The marine industry is evolving rapidly, and over the next decade, we can expect significant growth in career opportunities, especially as we address the widening skills gap across technical trades,” Wheeler said. “As seasoned professionals retire, the demand for trained workers continues to rise, but the pipeline of talent has not kept pace. We’re seeing a critical need not only to train new people but to ensure that training aligns with the industry’s shifting needs, including advanced technologies, sustainability efforts, and specialized trades.”

That’s why the team at Captain Sandy’s Charities has put efforts into high gear. Helming the Steering Toward Success boots on the ground push is the charity’s director of strategic partnerships, Liz Schmidt, who says her mission is to ensure every student has marine job opportunities on their exploration list.

“We want every student exploring their future to know there are exciting, high-growth career paths beyond college and traditional trades — options that offer both financial stability and long-term success,” Schmidt said.

Team Capt. Sandy can’t do it alone — and we need your help. One of the most impactful ways to grow the industry is by becoming a mentor and volunteering at outreach events. We’ll also be hosting fundraising and career fairs in the coming months. Contact Doug Lubin for more information.

You can further support this mission by purchasing the limited edition specialty license plate, which directly funds job training, education, and career pathways across Florida. To make an even bigger difference, consider donating, spreading the word, or getting involved at captainsandyscharities.org.

