IGY Savannah Harbor Marina Launches New Superyacht River Dock

IGY Marinas announced new operational developments at IGY Savannah Harbor Marina that includes the opening of new dockage custom designed to accommodate large yachts and superyachts. The marina opened an additional 1,300 linear feet of dockage specifically to accommodate superyachts. Deep-water access and a protected basin layout now allow vessels up to 350 feet LOA to dock in Savannah, Georgia.

The marina also announced that they have launched on the Dockwa berth reservation platform. These enhancements, along with the commencement of fueling operations, allow more superyachts to make their way to Savannah.

“We are proud to bring a new standard of marina excellence to Savannah,” said Jedison Knowles, marina general manager. “And we look forward to welcoming boaters, residents, and visitors to experience everything IGY Savannah Harbor Marina has to offer.”

