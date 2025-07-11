Latest Updates in Paige Bell Murder Case

Paige Bell, a 20-year-old stewardess on board M/Y Far From It, was found dead on Thursday, July 3, on board the superyacht in Harbour Island, Eleuthera. Bell was discovered in the yacht’s engine room, with local reports stating she was partially undressed, unresponsive, and seriously injured with defensive wounds. A doctor pronounced her dead shortly afterward. While the Royal Bahamas Police Force has yet to confirm her identity, multiple crew and family posts have identified her as Bell.

Next to Bell was Brigido Munoz, a 39-year-old man who worked on the yacht as an engineer. Munoz was found with serious injuries to his arms, which police believe were an unsuccessful suicide attempt. Munoz was charged with murder on July 9 in the Magistrate Court in the Bahamas and is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for November.

Before Bell worked on board Far From It, she started her yachting career on M/Y Sweet Emocean. Previous and current captains and crewmembers on board Sweet Emocean have created a GoFundMe in support of her family during this time, raising nearly $54,000 of their $60,000 goal at the time of publication.

“Paige was more than a teammate, she was family. Her radiant spirit, infectious laughter, and boundless compassion made an unforgettable impact on everyone lucky enough to know her. Whether it was long days at sea or quiet moments under the stars, she brought light and warmth wherever she went,” The GoFundMe stated. “In this difficult time, we want to come together to support the people she loved most, her family.”

The yachting industry has demanded change in response to Bell’s murder. Widespread calls for crew background checks and higher hiring standards have been issued throughout the industry. Jesse Frost, founder and director of CREWFOLIO, now has nearly 5,000 verified signatures on a petition demanding to make criminal background checks a legal requirement for those applying to be international seafarers.

“She would have celebrated her 21st birthday on July 14th,” the GoFundMe stated. “In honor of Paige, her mother has asked that we all eat red velvet cake (her favorite) on that day and share a photo in remembrance of the beautiful soul she was.”

