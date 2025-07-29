Top 3 Mistakes to Avoid When Yacht Crew Job-Hunting

Many green yacht crew come into the yachting industry with no prior industry knowledge because it is unlike any other profession. While there are many things to consider when looking for a crew job, these tips and tricks can help you prepare for success in the industry.

Stay Professional

All yacht crew must always be professional and this begins even before a job interview. Being unprofessional can make finding a job very challenging. The yachting industry is small — many captains and crew know one another and a positive reference goes a long way. This includes how one dresses and talks throughout the interview process. From a management perspective and after interviewing many crewmembers over the years, a little effort goes a long way. It is impressive if a new crewmember knows where the boat is,shows up early dressed professionally, and brings a copy of their CV. A crewmember using slang can be seen as unprofessional, even if the interviewer is also young and feels companionable.

Asking Unmotivated Questions During the Interview Process

The most significant way to get into the industry is by networking. This can be done by meeting people in a crew house, going to networking events , or joining social media groups to learn about the industry and start meeting people. Once a new crewmember makes it to the interview process, they can prepare for the interview in advance to put their best foot forward. However, there are a few questions crew should avoid asking right away, including:

When and how much vacation time do I get?

When will I get a raise?

I can start tomorrow, but I need these certain dates off.

Although it is understandable that crewmembers might want to know these things, it’s better to ask these questions as the interview process is moving forward and not in the beginning stages. Instead, ask questions that show you are motivated.

Having a Long and Unrelated CV

A long, unrelated CV can make it seem like a crewmember is trying to stretch the truth. It is better to tell the truth and keep things short and sweet. If experience is not yachting related, it may still be valuable on a CV, but it is important not to overdo it. Updating your CV is important too, especially avoiding the following:

Don’t include any information that is too personal, like your passport number.

A prior position that is not yachting or service related.

Not updating your CV according to the position you are applying for. Don’t have “stew” on your CV if you are applying for a deckhand position.

