Charter Itinerary announces new hires, expansion

Growth continues for Charter Itinerary, a charter preparation and booking management tool company. Working with more than 80 charter companies, the team has announced increased sales, has added several new hires, and plans new strategic partnerships this year.

Co-founders Boris De Bel and Candice Christiansen announced that Charter Itinerary added Malek Amro as head of marketing and Sasha Curti as head of sales. Amro previously led marketing and growth roles with several yachting companies and Curti led sales for a venture-backed, travel- tech startup in Barcelona.

“In line with our continual evolution as a software company, we are thrilled to have Malek and Sasha onboard to manage and expand their respective departments, the synergy of which has already proved incredibly successful,” Christiansen said. “Their expertise, enthusiasm, and dedication round off our fantastic team, and fit perfectly with Charter Itinerary’s ethos.”

The company cites a 180% increase in revenues over the same quarter the year before and continues toward the goal of being a one-stop shop for charter preparation and execution, and expects to offer a complete booking management tool. The streamlined and automated solution is ideal for captains and crew to create itineraries quickly, send them for client review, and easily adjust itineraries.

The Proposal module was released in January to allow charter brokers to send clients a selection of available yachts to browse through during the initial stages of an inquiry. The proposal and yacht selections can be edited as needed and sent to the client for easy comments and updates.

The Booking manager will launch in May, as well as a preference sheet generator, APA calculator, and a contract management module.