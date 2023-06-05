Keepin’ It Fresh: Storing fish

Chefs always get asked for fish, and that means storing it on board in a number of clever ways. Let’s unpack the techniques one by one.

Vacuum-packed, pre-portioned fish, usually from provisioning agents, can be lifesaver meals, standard crew food favorites. They also might be charter program must-haves such as Chilean sea bass or some unknown mystery fish left over from the last chef. Take your chances if you dare.

Vacuum packing is actually a very good way to store fish for longer periods of time. You can even vacuum pack your own fresh fish and store it yourself. Be aware of laws in some countries about declaring this fish when docking. Watch out for ice crystal buildup inside the vac-pac bags; this will degrade the fish. Also, freezer burn can be an issue. Always rotate your freezer stock and do a regular, complete emptying of your entire freezer to ensure expiry dates are in order.

Please don’t let any salesperson tell you that there is such a thing as a “fresh-frozen” fish. Do not believe them when they say that because it was flash frozen at -30 degrees, it is fresh — it’s not. It’s frozen, and frozen fish will always be just that. Fresh fish is best in almost every case. You just have to store it right to keep it at its best.

“Fresh fish should be kept on ice” Really? I remember way back in culinary school we had fish fridges and had to change the ice trays out every morning. The trays were stainless steel drawers that would hold crushed ice, with a drip tray inside. We would store the cleaned fresh fish wrapped in greaseproof paper on top of the ice. This would be a crazy setup on a yacht. The amount of ice you would need would be ridiculous. Plus, think of the space it would take up. There is, of course, a better way.

Keeping fish cold is important, but on ice or wet is not a good idea. Instead, clean your fish and portion as required. Wrap each portion in some kitchen paper and store it in an airtight container. If space is super tight, ziplock bags work well. I like to mix a 50/50 salt/sugar blend with lemon and lime zest. Just sprinkle a little bit all over each portion and it will draw out extra water, keeping the fish tasting its best for much longer. You can also add any dry rub or seasoning at this point — a great way to add curry seasoning or spices.

CHEF DANNY DAVIES, A 25-YEAR CHEF VETERAN, HAS WORKED ON YACHTS RANGING FROM 100 FEET TO 400+ FEET. CHECK OUT HIS “BEHIND THE LINE” PODCAST INTERVIEWS WITH TOP YACHT CHEFS FROM AROUND THE WORLD AT TRITONNEWS.COM.

