Former Chief Stewardess Randi Barry Presents “High Seas” Resort Wear Collection at Miami Swim Week

Former chief stewardess Randi Barry debuted “High Seas,” the latest resort wear collection for her fashion brand Bravo x Romeo.

Randi Barry drew inspiration from her experience working as a stewardess on both sailboats and superyachts when creating her most recent resort wear collection, “High Seas.” Barry unveiled the collection during Miami Swim Week on July 11 at Marseilles Beachfront Hotel.

The former chief stewardess turned fashion designer’s new collection represents her love of the sea and her adventurous spirit. “High Seas” offers a diverse range of pieces suitable for different locations and occasions, like tropical vacations and elegant yacht parties.

Bravo x Romeo is handmade in the United States in small batches. The limited production avoids overproduction and over-consumption while delivering unique pieces to the fashion industry.

Barry’s next show is during the Paris Fashion Week on October 1. For more information about Randi Barry and the “High Seas” collection, click here.

