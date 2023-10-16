Randi Barry Unveils New “Summer on the Seine” Collection

The former chief-stewardess revealed her new “Summer on the Seine” collection on October 1.

Former chief-stewardess Randi Barry revealed her new “Summer on the Seine” collection at La Galerie Bourbon, 79bis Ave. Marceau in Paris, France, on October 1.

Barry was inspired by the remarkable efforts to clean up the Seine River in preparation for the 2024 Olympics in Paris when creating the new collection. The collection features a “harmonious blend of style and sustainability, epitomizing the essence of Paris in summer.”

The collection debuted the “toile de sea” ensemble, paying homage to the rich history of French textiles. Barry drew inspiration from the iconic “toile de Jouy” when creating her ensemble, infusing the classic French style with a modern twist.

Fashion enthusiasts, industry insiders, and the public were there to celebrate and experience the reinterpretation of the classic French textile tradition.

Capturing the essence of coastal beauty and maritime culture comes easy for Barry, as she uses her own maritime experiences and roots to help her. Barry time as a stew aboard numerous yachts helped her fund her dream of creating her own fashion brand.

Tagged randi barry

Topics: