YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y Aqua Life, M/Y AVANTE V, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts and one recently sold listing, including M/Y Aqua Life, M/Y AVANTE V, and more!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y Aqua Life

M/Y Aqua Life is a 90-foot motor yacht that was built in 2020 by HORIZON. The yacht is currently for sale for $8,750,000 in Stuart, Florida. The Horizon FD87 is furnished with state-of-the-art technology and MTU Diesel engines. The vessel has a full crew on board with a proven charter history. It has only had one owner since its inception as well.

Aqua Life has five staterooms on board, with a roomy beach club too. Some of the state-of-the-art technology the yacht has on board includes a OctoPlex energy supervision and monitoring system, a Headhunter sanitary purification system, a Hydraulic steelhead davit SM2000, and a Sea Recovery water maker generating 1400 gallons a day. The vessel can reach a max speed of 19 knots while maintaining a cruising speed of 14 knots. Visit YATCO here more information on M/Y Aqua Life!

M/Y AVANTE V

M/Y AVANTE V is a 120-foot motor yacht that was built in 1974 by FEADSHIP. The 36-meter vessel is currently for sale for $4,200,000 in Palm Beach, Florida. The yacht was recently refit in 2023. AVANTE V has four staterooms on board, accommodating up to 10 guests, while three cabins fit up to eight crew. The vessel is unique in that it has two “Owner” or “VIP” suites on board. The yacht can reach a max speed of 14 knots and a cruising speed of 10 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y AVANTE V!

M/Y JARELA

M/Y JARELA is a 101-foot motor yacht that was built in 2007 by CUSTOM LINE. The 30-meter yacht is currently for sale for $3,709,733 in Marmaris, Mugla, Turkey. The vessel has seven cabins on board, with four for guests and three for crew. Twin MAN V12 engines power the yacht, letting it reach a max speed of 18 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. JARELA’s GT is 180 and its displacement is 116,000 kilograms. Visit YATCO here for more details on M/Y JARELA!

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y Heartbeat

M/Y Heartbeat is a 90-foot motor yacht that was recently sold. The 27-meter motor yacht was built by HARGRAVE and delivered in 2009. The vessel has four staterooms on board and a beam of 6.1 meters. Heartbeat can reach a max speed of 21 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots. For more information on the recently sold vessel click here!

