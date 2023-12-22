YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y Castlefinn, M/Y HAPPY DAYS, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts and one recently sold listing, including M/Y Castlefinn, M/Y HAPPY DAYS, and more!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y Castlefinn

M/Y Castlefinn is a 146-foot motor yacht that was built in 2010 by HEESEN YACHTS. The 44-meter semi-displacement yacht is currently for sale for $17,950,000 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The vessel acoomodates up to 12 guests in five impeccably styled staterooms, each featuring an ensuite bathroom. The master suite includes a private study and a large walk-in wardrobe.

The vessel is powered by twin MTU engines, allowing it to comfortably cruise at 22 knots and reach a maximum speed of 26 knots. Castlefinn has a range of 3,200 nautical miles. The vessel also has an experienced crew on board. Visit YATCO here more information on M/Y Castlefinn!

M/Y HAPPY DAYS

M/Y HAPPY DAYS is a 155-foot motor yacht that was built in 2005 by ISA YACHTS. The vessel is currently for sale for $7,478,632 in Toulon, Provence-Alpes-Cote-d’Azur, France. The 47.5-meter yacht can reach a cruising speed of 14.5 knots and a max speed of 16.7 knots. It has a draft of 2.35 meters and a beam of 8.9 meters. It has 498GT and 484,000 kilograms displacement. The yacht also has five cabins on board. Click here for more details about M/Y HAPPY DAYS on YATCO!

S/Y Gulmaria

S/Y Gulmaria is a 124-foot sailing yacht that is currently for sale for $3,525,200 in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey. The 38-meter luxury sailing yacht was built in 2013 by CAVUSOGLU Cruising Ketch. It was recently refit in 2023 and has six cabins on board. Its refit equipped the vessel with brand new generators, a new paint job, and an overhauled teak deck.

The vessel has a unique flybridge on board that allows panoramic views of the ocean. The vessel has an excellent charter history. Gulmaria can reach a max speed of 14 knots while maintaining a cruising speed of 9 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on S/Y Gulmaria!

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y NO BAD IDEAS

M/Y NO BAD IDEAS is a 130-foot motor yacht that was built by Westport in 2005. The recently sold vessel has five staterooms on board and a GT of 299. The yacht was refit in 2021. It can reach a max speed of 22 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots. For more information on the recently sold yacht visit YATCO here!

Prices are subject to change.

