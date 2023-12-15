YATCO’s Fleet Friday: S/Y CORSARIO, M/Y MONOKINI, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts and one recently sold listing, including S/Y CORSARIO, M/Y MONOKINI, and more!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

S/Y CORSARIO

S/Y CORSARIO is a 157-foot sailing yacht that was built in 2019 by RADEŽ D.D. The vessel is currently for sale for $5,782,554 in Split, Croatia. The vessel is commercially registered under the Croatian flag and has an interior volume of 339 GT. Up to 12 guests can be accommodated in six cabins on board CORSARIO.

The sailing yacht is equipped with two John Deere diesel engines of 425hp each, letting it reach a top speed of 11 knots and a cruising speed of 8.5 knots. CORSARIO only burns 50 liters of fuel per hour, allowing it a range of 2,000 nautical miles. The vessel includes a powerful 5.5-meter tender that can tow many different toys. It also includes a Yamaha jet ski, seabob, inflatable swim platforms, 2 paddle boards and 2 SUP boards. Visit YATCO here more information on S/Y CORSARIO!

M/Y MONOKINI

M/Y MONOKINI is a 144-foot motor yacht that is currently for sale for $10,855,927 in Toulon, France. The vessel was built in 2013 by Baglietto, with an external design by Francesco Paszkowski and Alberto Mancini’s completely customized interior. The yacht was awarded the “Compasso d’Oro” or Golden Compass accolade in 2016.

MONOKINI is one of only four 44 Fast models that have been dispatched. Two MTU diesel engines power the vessel, allowing it to reach a max speed of 28.5 knots and a cruising speed of 23 knots. Up to 11 guests can be accommodated in five staterooms on board, with room for six crewmembers as well. Visit YATCO here for more details on M/Y MONOKINI.

M/Y GISA

M/Y GISA is a 142-foot motor yacht that was built in 2023 by MENGI YAY. The vessel is for sale for $30,549,343 in Istanbul, Turkey. GISA gives off the feel of a substantially larger yacht with its volume of 464 GT. Five cabins on board can comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests.

The steel yacht can reach a max speed of 14 knots and a cruising speed of 11 knots while having a range of 2,300 nautical miles. GISA’s outdoor amenities include roomy exterior decks, a rear pool, and a novel beach club with foldable wings. Visit YATCO here for more on M/Y GISA.

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y WIGGLE ROOM

M/Y WIGGLE ROOM is a 100-foot motor yacht that was built by HORIZON in 2024. The recently sold vessel has five staterooms on board and boasts a beam of 23 feet. WIGGLE ROOM’s cruising speed is 18 knots and has 199 GT. For more information on M/Y WIGGLE ROOM visit YATCO here.

Prices are subject to change.

Tagged fleet friday, yatco fleet friday

