YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y HIGH OCCUPANCY, M/Y NONNI II, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts and one recently sold listing, including M/Y HIGH OCCUPANCY, M/Y NONNI II, and more!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y HIGH OCCUPANCY

M/Y HIGH OCCUPANCY is a 1989 164-foot motor yacht built by OCEANFAST. The vessel was custom built in Australia and was designed by Jon Bannenberg and Phil Curran. HIGH OCCUPANCY is currently for sale in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for $8,499,000. The yacht’s aluminum and fiberglass superstructure, paired with triple MTUs and Kamewa waterjets, allow it to reach a top speed of 20 knots and a cruising speed of 16 knots.

Other features on HIGH OCCUPANCY are triple decks, six cabins, and a media room. The vessel was recently refit with new hull paint, a comprehensive service of all equipment, modernized tech, and elegant new interiors. For more information on M/Y HIGH OCCUPANCY visit YATCO here!

M/Y NONNI II

M/Y NONNI II is a 2008 175-foot motor yacht built by MARIOTTI. The yacht is formerly known as SEA FORCE ONE and is an award-winning vessel. Designed by Luca Dini in conjunction with CNL, NONNI II received a Judges’ Special Commendation at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards, marking it as the Best Displacement Yacht in its division. Features like a spacious nightclub and DJ booth stand out on board the vessel, while it still has a sundeck, skylights, and balconies.

NONNI II accommodates guests in five suites, including an Owner’s suite and four lower deck suites. The vessel underwent refits in 2018 and 2023, adhering to ABS standards. The yacht can reach a max speed of 18 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. NONNI II is currently for sale in Pattaya, Chon Buri, Thailand for $19,898,464. Visit YATCO here for more information on NONNI II.

M/Y ILLUSION I

M/Y ILLUSION I is a 182-foot motor yacht that was built by FEADSHIP in 1983. The vessel is currently for sale for $9,631,838 in Valletta, Malta. ILLUSION I is built in steel and aluminum to Lloyd’s class and underwent a refit at Pendennis in 2010, and another refit in 2017. Six cabins are on board the vessel, with additional quarters fitting up to 12 crew members.

ILLUSION I is equipped with Quantum zero-speed stabilizers and twin Caterpillar diesel engines. The vessel can reach a max speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots, along with a range of 3,500 nautical miles at 12 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y ILLUSION I.

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y UV II

M/Y UV II is a 145-foot motor yacht that was built by ISA YACHTS in 2023. The recently sold vessel reaches a max speed of 15.5 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots. The vessel features five staterooms on board and a GT of 432. For more information on M/Y UV II visit YATCO here!

