YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y O’PATI, M/Y Whispering Angel, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts and one recently sold listing, including M/Y O’PATI, M/Y Whispering Angel, and more!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y O’PATI

M/Y O’PATI is a 129-foot motor yacht that was built by GOLDEN YACHTS and delivered in 2011. The 39-meter yacht is currently for sale for $4,908,002 in Athens, Greece. Substantial financial input has been put into the vessel in recent years, making it ready for the upcoming season. O’PATI has five cabins on board and has 243GT. The yacht can reach a maximum speed of 23 knots while maintaining a cruising speed of 20 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information or to contact the yacht broker on M/Y O’PATI.

M/Y Whispering Angel

M/Y Whispering Angel is a 119-foot motor yacht that is currently for sale for $4,927,727. The ISA YACHTS built vessel is located in Tivat, Tivat Municipality, Montenegro. Whispering Angel was last refit in 2012 and was previously named Junie II. The vessel’s interior was designed by Christino Gatto, while its exterior styling is by Andrea Vallicelli.

Up to 10 guests can stay in five guestrooms on board, with room for up to six crew on board as well. Whispering Angel can reach a maximum speed of 26 knots and maintain a cruising speed of 14 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y Whispering Angel.

M/Y EMOCEAN

M/Y EMOCEAN is a 125-foot expedition or explorer motor yacht that was built by ROSETTI SUPERYACHTS and delivered in 2021. The vessel is currently for sale for $18,451,599 in Saint Maarten. EMOCEAN was the winner of the 2022 World Super Yacht Awards in the competitive category of Displacement Motor Yacht Sub 500GRT, making it one of the finer explorer yachts on the market. The vessel has a complete displacement steel hull design that is complemented by a bulbous bow and aluminum superstructure.

EMOCEAN can reach a maximum speed of 12.5 knots and a cruising speed of 11 knots, while offering a 5,000 nautical mile range at a speed of nine knots. Up to 12 guests can be accommodated across five cabins on board, while up to eight crew members can be on board as well. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y EMOCEAN.

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y FREDDY

M/Y FREDDY is a 106-foot motor yacht that was built by SANLORENZO and delivered in 2017. The recently sold yacht has five staterooms on board. FREDDY can reach a max speed 28 knots and a cruising speed of 24 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y FREDDY.

