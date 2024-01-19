YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y PERLA BIANCA, M/Y MIZU, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts and one recently sold listing, including M/Y PERLA BIANCA, M/Y MIZU, and more!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y PERLA BIANCA

M/Y PERLA BIANCA is a 134-foot motor yacht that is currently for sale for $26,063,443. The 41-meter vessel was built by Baglietto and delivered in 2023. Its interior and exterior were designed by Stefano Vafiadis Design and it has an aluminum hull and superstructure. PERLA BIANCA is able to accommodate up to nine guests in five cabins and nine crewmembers in five cabins, including a captain cabin.

With two 1.193 kW (1,622 Hp) CAT C32 ACERT Diesel engines, PERLA BIANCA can reach a maximum speed of 17 knots and a cruising speed of 15 knots. Its economical speed is 10 knots, with a range of 3,000 nautical miles at that speed. M/Y PERLA BIANCA is located in La Spezia, Liguria, Italy. Visit YATCO here for more information!

M/Y MIZU

M/Y MIZU is a 174-foot motor yacht that was built by OCEANFAST and delivered in 2004. The Semi-Displacement High Speed motor yacht is currently for sale for $16,028,776 in Piraeus, Greece. Although its exterior is almost militaristic, its modern interiors are full of dynamic energy but also imbued with serenity. From an on-deck jacuzzi to a basketball court and a home theatre, MIZU’s entertainment options offer something for every type of taste. 19

MIZU was refit in 2016 and 2023, with the most recent refit including a complete engine service, a major overhaul to the vessel’s port and starboard generators, and much more. The vessel has five cabins on board and has a GT of 498. MIZU can reach a max speed of 28 knots while maintaining a cruising speed of 20 knots. Visit YATCO here for more details on M/Y MIZU!

S/Y TAMARITA

S/Y TAMARITA is a 151-foot sailing yacht that was built by PERINI NAVI Cruising Ketch in 1991. The vessel is located in Athens, Attica Region, Greece and is for sale for $7,547,539. The vessel has undergone multiple refits since its creation, including a full repaint in 2017. Built from a blend of steel and aluminum, the vessel is INSB Commercial classified.

TAMARITA has four cabins on board that can accommodate eight guests, and four crew cabins that can accommodate eight crewmembers as well. TAMARITA has twin 640hp MTU diesel engines, allowing it to reach a maximum speed of 14 knots, while offering a remarkable transatlantic range of 4,600 nautical miles at 12 knots, all supported by a substantial fuel capacity of 41,100 liters. Visit YATCO here for more information on S/Y TAMARITA.

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y GREY

M/Y GREY is a 163-foot motor yacht that was built by TANKOA YACHTS and delivered in 2023. The 50-meter motor yacht has six staterooms on board and a 499 GT. The vessel can reach a max speed of 17 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on the recently sold yacht.

Prices are subject to change.

Read the previous Fleet Friday here!

