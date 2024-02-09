Yacht Controller Performance Review

Florida-based The Yacht Group has integrated its Yacht Controller information and control panel on compatible Garmin multifunction displays with OneHelm functionality. This integration allows Yacht…
Recently, Yacht Controller headed out on the water on board M/Y KARMA, a 93’ 6” (28.49m) 2021 Ferretti built motor yacht to test the latest Yacht Controller technology (Maximo/Supremo series). A group of seasoned captains participated by putting the Yacht Controller through its paces with several tests with excellent results and reviews.
While there may be wireless remote-control options on the market at the moment, Yacht Controller is the originator of the concept, and remains the undisputed leader in the field. Currently used where trusted technology is a must on more than 150+ brands and 26,000 yachts such as Riva, Pershing, Ocean Alexander, Marlow, Maritimo, Princess, Galeon, Ferretti, Azimut, Hatteras, Sunseeker, Leopard Catamarans, Aquila, and Trawlers, just to name a few up to 150+ feet. Not only is the Porsche designed Yacht Controller remote precise and reliable in operation through its secure dual band RF frequency, but captains can also view, manage, and diagnose their Yacht Controller Maximo or Supremo from anywhere in the world using any smart device via Wi-Fi, eliminating the need for any in-person service calls.
Other key features of the latest Yacht Controller technology include:
For captains, the above features can be invaluable while docking with limited crew, in tight quarters, or even inclement weather.
After sea trialing a number of maneuvers, the captains weighed in on their feedback:
o Responsiveness
o Maneuverability
o Ease of use
o Intuitive design of the controller
o Transfer between remote and helm
o Connectivity
o Safety features
o Options for customization
After testing the technology all day and the remote in several ways, the captains were excited by the latest offering from Yacht Controller. Capt. Glenn Bregman shared, “I have been using your product for several years and find The Yacht Controller much better than the competition! Smoother starts and quicker reaction time.” While Capt. Carrie Jean commented, “The incremental progressive power increase is an amazing option for those tough docking condition days.”
When running a yacht in 2024, reliance on technology is no longer an option, but a necessity. Not only does using a remote make the captain’s life easier, but it takes pressure off the crew when docking and helps to tie up the boat and avoid damage. Yacht Controller has well proven technology and can be used on a wide range of yacht sizes from mid-size up to large super yachts.
For more information, please check out the Yacht Controller website https://www.yachtcontroller.com/.Topics: