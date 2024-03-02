Marina Port Vell Barcelona Launches New Bunkering Service for Superyachts

Marina Port Vell Barcelona launched a new pipeline fuel supply service that brings an efficient and flexible service to clients at the marina. The new pipeline fuel supply system reduces environmental contamination risks while enhancing safety. The system also removes the need to move to a loading dock or gas station to refuel.

To make the new system work, the marina has installed a 510-meter pipeline distribution network that can load between 400 and 450 liters per minute. Each mooring point now has a fuel supply that can fuel a 60-meter superyacht with a 100,000-liter capacity in four hours, compared to eight hours with a conventional pump. The system also minimizes the risk of environmental accidents and reduces CO2 emissions.

Marina Port Vell has reached an agreement with Termopetroli to provide the new service. Termopetroli supplies fuels and lubricants for superyachts and offers the new service at gas stations. Marina Port Vell Barcelona offers moorings for superyachts up to 190 meters in length on their 400-meter dock.

