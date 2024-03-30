Yachting Ventures Returns to Palma Superyacht Village

Following a successful inaugural event last year, Yachting Ventures is returning to the Palma Superyacht Village (PSV) during the Palma International Boat Show at the end of April. PSV and the show have become one of the year’s most anticipated events, marking the start of summer and the Mediterranean season.

Yachting Ventures is again offering 10 leisure marine startups an opportunity to showcase their innovative products and solutions. Yacht crewmembers with startup businesses are invited to participate as well. Attendees can expect a lively atmosphere at Yachting Venture’s terrace, with daily coffee mornings, networking drinks, and a range of exciting events and partnerships.

“This year, we’re expanding and enhancing the space, working closely with partners to create a truly immersive and engaging atmosphere,” said Gabbi Richardson, founder of Yachting Ventures. “The Innovation Corner goes beyond mere exhibition space; it offers startups a comprehensive 360-degree marketing opportunity, encompassing media coverage, curated content, events, and a dedicated speaking slot for each participant.”

With yacht berths fully booked and attendance approaching the max, this year’s event is expected to attract more visitors than ever with an exciting array of vessels on display.

“By bringing something like the innovation corner to such an important show like the Palma Superyacht Village, we are embracing the need to be constantly updated with everything that is going on… the only way [forward] is for the yachting industry to embrace all of this new technology,” said Marta Iglesias, the newly elected president of the Balearic Yacht Broker Association (BYBA) and senior charter broker at Camper & Nicholsons.

In addition to the Innovation Corner, Yachting Ventures is partnering with the Balearic Marine Cluster for their pitching competition during the Balearic Superyacht Forum, which runs alongside the boat show in April. The competition will see five Spanish startups pitch their innovations to an audience and a jury of 10 maritime experts.

The Yachting Ventures Innovation Corner is still looking for startups, including crewmembers with new businesses. Apply here or contact [email protected] for more information.

