FunAir Launches “MoreFun” for Captains and Crew

After receiving multiple requests daily from captains, crew, and owners for company recommendations that provide the same quality and service they do, FunAir launched a “MoreFun” section on their website. The section showcases their favorite high-quality yacht toys, superyacht products, and essential services for owners and guests.

The FunAir team will continuously add new products to the curated section, keeping it up to date for captains, crew, shipyard project managers, and owners to research and buy products on one platform. FunAir won’t receive any commission from these products, be involved in the sales process, or add on any additional costs.

The “MoreFun” section was inspired by the success of the “FunYachts” program that FunAir previously launched. “FunYachts” collects luxury charter yachts with the world’s best portfolio of fun, showing guests, owners, captains, and crew what other charter experiences are like.

“We’re all about making life on a yacht more awesome, so we’re looking forward to

sharing some of our favorite products and toys. Our whole ethos is to make every yacht as entertaining as possible, whilst keeping things simple and efficient for the crew,” said John Courtney, managing director of FunAir.

www.funair.com/

