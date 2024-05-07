BWA Yachting Opens New Office in Stockholm

BWA Yachting has opened a new office in Stockholm, Sweden, in partnership with the SDK Group.

The new BWA Yachting location will be the Scandinavian hub for comprehensive yacht agency services for vessels navigating in the area.

The new office falls under the umbrella of BWA Yachting Scandinavia. The expansion highlights “BWA Yachting’s commitment to providing unparalleled support to yacht owners, captains, and crewmembers seeking seamless and efficient operations in Northern Europe.” The office coverage extends through the Swedish coastline and islands.

The location will offer comprehensive services, including berth reservations and arrival and departure formalities, bunker planning, immigration and visa formalities, crew assistance, provisioning, freight handling, courier services, and help with logistics. The local office will also be able to assist with Scandinavian itinerary planning and arranging exclusive local and onboard experiences. A 24/7 concierge service is also available.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Scandinavia with the opening of our new office in Sweden,” said Nikolaos Patsiokas, COO of BWA Yachting. “With our comprehensive service offerings and extensive coverage along the coastline and islands, we are well-positioned to provide unparalleled support to yacht owners, captains, and crewmembers navigating the waters of Northern Europe.”

BWA Yachting Scandinavia also has offices in Denmark and Norway.

Photo courtesy of Raphael Andres/BWA Yachting.

