FunAir Creates New Inflatable Boarding Ladder

FunAir has made access easier on board with their new Inflatable Boarding Ladder and Inflatable Boarding Steps.

While a boarding step or ladder may not be as “fun” as some of FunAir’s other products, its practicality slots neatly into the FunAir ethos of products “designed to solve unique challenges on board.”

“Our Inflatable Boarding Ladders offer an ideal solution for elevated garages and seamless access to tenders and support vessels,” FunAir said.

FunAir created the Inflatable Boarding Ladder and Boarding Steps as a custom project for a sailing superyacht who wanted an “elegant way to access the yacht when docked side on.” It was just the first answer, and FunAir has since engineered the inflatable solution to solve many access challenges on board.

Each set of boarding steps is custom-built for your vessel, using the same material and quick inflation technology as FunAir’s toys. There are no size limitations “barring the laws of physics,” and the boarding steps can be used with or without the ladder extension, adapting to your specific needs.

Following an overwhelming response to the new product, FunAir plans to add the Inflatable Boarding Ladder and Inflatable Boarding Steps to its product portfolio.

