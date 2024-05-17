YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y Unbridled, M/Y Seaflower, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts, including M/Y Unbridled, M/Y Seaflower, and more!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y Unbridled

M/Y Unbridled is a 191-foot motor yacht that is currently for sale for $24,950,000 in Dania Beach, Florida. The Trinity motor yacht was built in 2009 and refit in 2019. Unbridled has six cabins on board and a gross tonnage of 803. The vessel can reach a max speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 13.5 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y Unbridled!

M/Y Seaflower

M/Y Seaflower is a 118-foot motor yacht that was built by Mulder Shipyard and delivered in 2023. The ThirtySix Flybridge Motor Yacht is currently for sale for $24,501,797 in Olbia, Sardinia, Italy. The vessel won the 2024 World Superyacht Award under the Semi-displacement or planning motor yachts 35-39.9m category and is built with aluminum to meet ABS classification and charter compliance.

Ten guests can fit into five cabins on board with full-beam owner’s suite, situated forward on the main deck, that is lit naturally through a massive skylight above the bed. A pair of 1,150hp Caterpillar diesel engines, the first from the Mulder 36 series to comply with IMO Tier III, power the vessel, allowing it to reach a maximum speed of 18 knots, a cruising speed of 15 knots, and a transatlantic range of 3,400nm at a travel speed of 10 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y Seaflower!

M/Y ACACIA

M/Y ACACIA is a 131-foot motor yacht that was built by Sunseeker and delivered in 2011. The semi-displacement motor yacht is currently for sale for $11,500,000 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The vessel can accommodate up to 12 guests in five cabins and has a GT of 338. With a shallow draft, ACACIA can reach a max speed of 23 knots and a cruising speed of 13.7 knots. The vessel was refit in 2023 and is previously known as KEFI and CHIQI. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y ACACIA!

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y LUSIA M

M/Y LUSIA M is a 131-foot motor yacht that was built by Sunseeker and delivered in 2013. The recently sold vessel has five staterooms on board and a displacement of 189,000 kilograms. The motor yacht can reach a max speed of 24 knots and a cruising speed of 15 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y LUSIA M!

Prices are subject to change.

Read the previous Fleet Friday here!

Topics: