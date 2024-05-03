YATCO’s Fleet Friday: S/Y RED DRAGON, M/Y COMO I, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts, including S/Y RED DRAGON, M/Y COMO I, and more!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

S/Y RED DRAGON

S/Y RED DRAGON is a 169-foot sailing yacht that is currently for sale for $27,724,256 in Palma, Spain. The 51.7-meter sailing vessel was built in 2008 and underwent a refit in 2023. RED DRAGON was built by ALLOY YACHTS and manufactured by Caterpillar. The vessel can accommodate 12 guests in five cabins and 10 crewmembers in five cabins, including one captain cabin. With a max speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots, RED DRAGON has a range of 4,900 nautical miles while cruising. Visit YATCO here for more information on S/Y RED DRAGON!

M/Y COMO I

M/Y COMO I is a 163-foot motor yacht that was built by HEESEN YACHTS in 2014 and refit in 2023. The 50-meter superyacht has five large deck spaces and features a 70-square meter sundeck accommodating a covered bar and alfresco dining area for entertaining. The vessel’s 10-year survey was completed in January 2024. COMO I can reach a max speed of 23.5 knots and a cruising speed of 17.5 knots. The superyacht has six cabins on board and is currently for sale for $26,225,648 in Antibes, France. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y COMO I!

M/Y LIQUID SKY

M/Y LIQUID SKY is a 154-foot motor yacht that that is currently for sale for $17,662,171 in Cannes, France. The 47-meter superyacht was built by CMB Yachts in 2017 and was refit in 2020. The vessel can reach a max speed of 14.5 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. With 490 GT, the yacht has five cabins on board. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y LIQUID SKY!

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y CLOUD ATLAS

M/Y CLOUD ATLAS is a 151-foot motor yacht that was built by LLOYS SHIPS and delivered in 1990. The 46-meter superyacht has five staterooms on board and can reach a max speed of 17 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. The vessel was refit in 2021. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y CLOUD ATLAS!

Prices are subject to change.

