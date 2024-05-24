YATCO’s Fleet Friday: S/Y Mariette of 1915, M/Y Willow, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts, including S/Y Mariette of 1915, M/Y Willow, and more!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

S/Y Mariette of 1915

S/Y Mariette of 1915 is a 124-foot sailing yacht that is currently for sale for $7,609,523 in Portoferraio, Tuscany, Italy. The 38-meter performance schooner comes from a distinguished Herreshoff lineage and was built in 1915, making it one of the only authentic classic yachts in immaculate shape for sale. The sailing yacht has been exclusively used for private voyages for years and underwent a comprehensive, multi-million-dollar renovation at Pendennis Shipyard in 2018. The refit included the replacement of the teak deck and plywood sub-deck, a 50m² hull plating makeover, extensive steel refurbishments to the chain locker and galley internal structures, the shaft alley being stripped down to bare steel and freshly painted, the diesel and water tanks underwent significant maintenance and repair work, all wiring and plumbing were replaced, and upgrades were made to the engine room layout.

Mariette of 1915 had its engines completely rebuilt in 2021, now having a pair of 150 Hp Caterpillar engines along with its steel hull and teak superstructure. These enable the vessel to reach a top speed of 12 knots with a cruising speed of 8 knots and a 1500-mile range powered by the engines. Up to six guests can be accommodated in three cabins on board. Visit YATCO here for more information on S/Y Mariette of 1915!

M/Y Willow

M/Y Willow is a 137-foot motor yacht that was built by Benetti and delivered in 2017. The motor yacht is currently for sale for $20,514,208 in France. Willow is the fifth and one of the newest members of the Veloce 140 series and has an impressive 376GT of internal space. Up to 10 guests can be accommodated in the vessel’s five cabins, including a full-beam master suite that is situated forward on the main deck, boasting panoramic windows on both sides and a chaise longue to the port for relaxation. Willow can reach a max speed of 24 knots and a cruising speed of 16 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y Willow!

M/Y Tasty Waves

M/Y Tasty Waves is a 110-foot motor yacht that was built by RIVA and delivered in 2020. The vessel is currently for sale for $11,490,000 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The vessel has a max speed of 26 knots and a cruising speed of 23 knots. It is a model 16V 2000 M96L and has a beam of 7.26-meters. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y Tasty Waves!

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y Blue Vision

M/Y Blue Vision is a 143-foot motor yacht that was built by Benetti and delivered in 2007. The 43.6-meter vessel was refit in 2022 and has a displacement of 411,000 kilograms. The recently sold vessel has five staterooms on board and can reach a max speed of 14 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y Blue Vision!

