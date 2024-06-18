Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament Deals Historic Payouts

The 66th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament featured 302 boats competing for a total purse of $7,562,700, with each of the top three teams winning more than $1.8 million.

The 66th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament crowned GAME TIME and their 516-pound blue marlin as the winners of the 2024 tournament. GAME TIME dominated the leaderboards for most of the week, eventually claiming Levels I, II, III, and IV prizes, totaling $1,816,375.

RELEASE earned the title of Fabulous Fisherman by securing the Level V win on the first day of the tournament for boating the first 500-pound blue marlin of the tournament, a 504-pound catch. The catch placed them second overall and won a payout of $2,215,325.

BUILDER’S CHOICE, a 64-foot Jarrett Bay, was the final vessel that won more than $1.8 million, catching a 431.8-pound blue marlin that earned them $1,479,000 in the Level VI: Prime Storage Super 20 Division (a $20,000 Calcutta), plus an additional $323,050 for their third-place finish in Levels I, II, III, and IV, totaling $1,802,050.

196 blue marlin, 35 white marlin, and 37 sailfish were caught and released throughout the entirety of the tournament. Teams had multiple opportunities to win part of the $7.5 million purse through daily release cash prizes, overall release point winners, along with daily and weekly prizes for the heaviest dolphin, tuna, and wahoo. Visit the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament website for a full list of all the winners!

