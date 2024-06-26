Junior Seakeepers Graduate at Miami Yacht Club

The International SeaKeepers Society’s Education and Outreach team hosted the graduation and research symposium for the 2023-24 junior SeaKeepers participants at the Miami Yacht Club.

Students were guided by local and global marine science experts to learn a variety of marine science topics, enhanced their research skills, engaged with the community, and mastered effective science communication during their time in the Junior SeaKeepers Program. The graduation and symposium event honored and celebrated. the students as they become young ocean ambassadors.

The event featured a traditional scientific poster session where students showcased posters that summarized their ocean conservation research projects. Friends, family, SeaKeepers partners, and community members attended and learned of the projects while speaking with the students and looking over the different posters. The session was the final step in their research experience, taking their projects from the planning stage to public communication.

The students’ projects aimed to raise awareness about local and global marine conservation issues while providing insight into their efforts to inform and engage the public. The evening concluded with Toni Lohroff, SeaKeepers’ education and outreach manager, presenting completion certificates to the graduating students and awarding the prestigious Junior SeaKeeper Scholarships. The winners of the three different awards were:

2023-24 Junior SeaKeeper of the Year Award: Ludvig Fellstrom, graduating senior from Coral Gables Senior High, who will study Environmental Engineering at Cornell University in the fall.

2023-24 Coastal Champion Award: Andrew Maier, an incoming junior from Florida Unschoolers.

2023-24 Conservation Communicator Award: Sofia Salvador-Turner, graduating senior from Doral Academy Charter High, who will study Environmental Engineering at Florida International University in the fall.

“We were honored to work with this year’s incredible group of Junior SeaKeeper students. Throughout the program, our education team has mentored students through research and community engagement projects, shaping their perspectives on conservation issues and their solutions,” Lohroff said. “The final Graduation and Research Symposium was a wonderful opportunity for our Junior SeaKeepers to share their work with the local community.”

The International SeaKeepers Society is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that facilitates oceanographic research, conservation, and education through direct involvement with the yachting community. Providing educational resources and hands-on marine science experiences to students is the primary focus for ensuring the wellbeing of our planet. SeaKeepers enables the yachting community to take full advantage of their unique potential to advance marine sciences and raise awareness about global ocean issues.

Topics: