YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y After You, M/Y Queen Mavia, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts, including M/Y After You, M/Y Queen Mavia, and more!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y After You

M/Y After You is a 180-foot motor yacht that is currently for sale for $36,536,746 in Belize. The 55-meter yacht was built by Heesen Yachts and delivered in 2011. In 2022 the vessel underwent a 20-million-euro refit. After You is custom designed by Omega Architect, includes elegant interiors by Mark Berryman Design, and comes with an owner’s suite that has balconies along with five grand staterooms. The vessel can reach a max speed of 25 knots and a cruising speed of 17 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y After You!

M/Y Queen Mavia

M/Y Queen Mavia is a 203-foot motor yacht that was made by OCEANCO and delivered in 2001. The vessel can accommodate up to 12 guests in six staterooms including an upper deck owner’s suite with a private lounge and exterior aft deck. Queen Mavia is in class with Lloyd’s register and her top deck features a gym, spa with a sauna, massage room, and a salt water hot tub. In 2020 the vessel received a six-meter extension that allowed it to have a large beach club and swim platform as well. The yacht can reach a max speed of 15.3 knots and a cruising speed of 13 knots. Visit YATCO here to learn more about M/Y Queen Mavia that is currently for sale in Palma, Spain!

M/Y Avalon

M/Y Avalon is a 150-foot expedition or explorer motor yacht that is currently for sale for $11,900,000 in Juneau, Alaska. The vessel was built by Cheoy Lee and delivered in 2012. Avalon recently completed its Lloyds Class Survey, Flag Survey, and U.S. Coast Guard Port State inspection. Avalon was designed by award-winning Ron Holland and is a proven worldwide explorer, with an extensive cruising range of 6,600 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 10 knots, with the capacity to reach a maximum speed of 12 knots. The vessel received a full top overhaul of its main engine and gearbox ZF A5 with platinum warranty in 2023. Visit YATCO here to learn more about M/Y Avalon!

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y Amelia

M/Y Amelia is a 95-foot motor yacht that was built in 2022. The recently sold vessel can reach a max speed of 22 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. Built by Princess Yachts, Amelia has four staterooms on board. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y Amelia!

Prices are subject to change.

Read the previous Fleet Friday here!

Topics: