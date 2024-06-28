YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y Siniar, M/Y Katina, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts, including M/Y Siniar, M/Y Katina, and more!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y Siniar

M/Y Siniar is a 177-foot motor yacht that is currently for sale for $34,359,464 in Cannes, France. The 54-meter motor yacht was built to circumnavigate the globe with ease by Overmarine Group and delivered in 2020. Siniar is one of only three Mangusta GranSport 54 models and has seven cabins on board. The yacht has a max speed of 29 knots and a cruising speed of 22 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y Siniar!

M/Y Katina

M/Y Katina is a 196-foot motor yacht that is currently for sale for $34,304,582 in Split, Croatia. Built by Brodosplit, Croatia, and delivered in 2015, the vessel features six cabins that can accommodate up to 12 guests, while hosting as many as 150 guests. Katina is equipped with two powerful 1350hp Cummins engines, allowing it to reach a max speed of 14.5 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. For more information on M/Y Katina visit YATCO here!

M/Y Groover

M/Y Groover is a 145-foot motor yacht that was built by Benetti and delivered in 2009. The 44.2-meter vessel underwent a refit in 2024. Groover is currently for sale for $14,250,000 in Palm Beach, Florida. Groover can reach a max speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y Groover!

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y Crocus

M/Y Crocus is a 157-foot motor yacht that was built by Admiral Yachts and delivered in 2021. The recently sold vessel can reach a max speed of 14 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. Crocus has five staterooms on board. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y Crocus!

Prices are subject to change.

