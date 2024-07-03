Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Course Approved for Yacht Crew

VIRSEC’s new e-Learning Course, “Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Awareness for Superyachts,” has been approved by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), leading the way for yacht crew to become specialized in lithium-ion battery safety.

VIRSEC, an award-winning e-learning company based in the United Kingdom, announced the launch of its online “Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Awareness for Superyachts” course. The ABS-approved course is designed by industry leading experts and Seascope France, addressing the handling, charging, storing, and fire safety of lithium-ion batteries.

The course’s focus is on the superyacht community, educating captains, crewmembers, owners, managers, and other staff on the importance of lithium-ion battery safety. Apart from instilling a deep understanding of lithium-ion technology and safety measures, the course also equips crew with the ability to troubleshoot and resolve lithium-ion battery issues promptly, educates crew on the best ways to identify and address potential hazards, and offers real-world scenarios where issues with lithium-ion batteries may be found.

With the number of lithium-ion battery related fires on superyachts consistently rising, the industry has looked for education, tools for prevention, and even avoiding these batteries all together. VIRSEC’s course looks to prevent lithium-ion battery related fires, and even fatalities, from occurring in the future by educating captains, crew, and others on board.

Topics: