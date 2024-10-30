Things To Do for Yacht Crew at FLIBS

Check out these events that yacht crew can attend during or after FLIBS!

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Floral Competition

Oasis Lounge, Superyacht Village

Yacht crew will compete to create the best floral arrangements at the Oasis Lounge from 2 to 4 p.m.

Canapés & Cocktails Competition

Oasis Lounge, Swimming Hall of Fame

Teams of three crew will compete for prizes and bragging rights as Triton’s “Best in Show” at the Oasis Lounge from 3 to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Fender Wars

Oasis Lounge, Swimming Hall of Fame

Deck crew can compete in a fender war hosted by Shipyard Supply from 2 to 4 p.m.

Third Annual Captain and Crew Appreciation Party

The Wharf, Fort Lauderdale

Concord Marine Electronics invites captains and crew to a costume-optional party in downtown Fort Lauderdale from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1

Navigating the Digital Seas

M/Y Unbridled

A panel of experts give you tips on how to build a business in the yachting industry at 3:30 p.m.

Yacht Chandlers’ Captains & Crew Appreciation Party

Daer Nightclub, Hollywood

Hosted by Yacht Chandlers from 8 p.m. to midnight, this year’s invites captains and crew to dress up in their best “Day of the Dead” themed costumes at the Hard Rock’s Daer Nightclub.

Saturday, Nov. 2

England vs. New Zealand in Autumn Nations Series

Oasis Lounges

Captains and crew watch one of the most anticipated rugby events in international rugby at both Oasis Lounge locations from 11:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

NauticALL Captains’ Party

Fort Lauderdale

Captains and heads of departments (chief officers, chief engineers, chief stewardesses, chefs, and pursers) are invited to an exclusive party hosted by NauticALL Saturday evening.

Register for these events on each host’s website.

