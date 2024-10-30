Things To Do for Yacht Crew at FLIBS

Several industry businesses have created an oasis across the water for yacht crew to relax in during the show. Instead of a chilly conference room…
Floral Competition
Oasis Lounge, Superyacht Village
Yacht crew will compete to create the best floral arrangements at the Oasis Lounge from 2 to 4 p.m.
Canapés & Cocktails Competition
Oasis Lounge, Swimming Hall of Fame
Teams of three crew will compete for prizes and bragging rights as Triton’s “Best in Show” at the Oasis Lounge from 3 to 5 p.m.
Fender Wars
Oasis Lounge, Swimming Hall of Fame
Deck crew can compete in a fender war hosted by Shipyard Supply from 2 to 4 p.m.
Third Annual Captain and Crew Appreciation Party
The Wharf, Fort Lauderdale
Concord Marine Electronics invites captains and crew to a costume-optional party in downtown Fort Lauderdale from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Navigating the Digital Seas
M/Y Unbridled
A panel of experts give you tips on how to build a business in the yachting industry at 3:30 p.m.
Yacht Chandlers’ Captains & Crew Appreciation Party
Daer Nightclub, Hollywood
Hosted by Yacht Chandlers from 8 p.m. to midnight, this year’s invites captains and crew to dress up in their best “Day of the Dead” themed costumes at the Hard Rock’s Daer Nightclub.
England vs. New Zealand in Autumn Nations Series
Oasis Lounges
Captains and crew watch one of the most anticipated rugby events in international rugby at both Oasis Lounge locations from 11:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
NauticALL Captains’ Party
Fort Lauderdale
Captains and heads of departments (chief officers, chief engineers, chief stewardesses, chefs, and pursers) are invited to an exclusive party hosted by NauticALL Saturday evening.
