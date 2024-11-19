Luxury Treasure Hunts Returns to Antigua Yacht Charter Show

Luxury Treasure Hunts, a treasure hunt production company that hosts treasure hunts in unique locations worldwide, is returning to the Antigua Yacht Charter Show.

Captains, crew, and brokers can get a taste of the pirate life during the Antigua Yacht Charter Show with Luxury Treasure Hunts. From Dec. 4-9, the show and treasure hunt will run across the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Nelson’s Dockyard, Falmouth Harbor Marina and the Antigua Yacht Club Marina.

More than 30 superyachts participated in last year’s first treasure hunt hosted by Luxury Treasure Hunts.

“Last year’s response to our event was extraordinary,” said Charlie Moretti, founder of Luxury Treasure Hunts. “The crew particularly appreciated how the hunt provided a refreshing break from the show’s intensity — some yachts even arranged additional cover to be able to participate in the experience fully.”

The treasure hunt will challenge participants with puzzles, games, riddles, time-sensitive tasks, and fun bonus challenges to complete while earning points. The grand finale on the last day of the show will feature a final challenge where winners and runner up teams will claim their treasure. First place prize includes a $5,000 commission against booked treasure hunts (or five $1,000 against Aquavistas experiences), a one-year Charter Itinerary subscription, a Whispering Angel magnum provided by Onshore Cellars, and a full care package from Ecozhen.

For those interested in joining the treasure hunt and for more information, contact Oscar Harris: [email protected]

Images by Henry Henthorn.

